Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested nine suspected hoodlums, including a Chelsea fan linked to the viral video of unrest in the Lekki area of the state on Friday. The development was disclosed in a statement posted on X by the Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Water…...

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested nine suspected hoodlums, including a Chelsea fan linked to the viral video of unrest in the Lekki area of the state on Friday.

The development was disclosed in a statement posted on X by the Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Friday.

A video posted on X by @OurFavOnlineDoc went viral, showing suspected hoodlums wielding a cutlass across a dual carriageway.

The user wrote, “This is absolutely rubbish. Look at what these guys are doing in Lekki”, adding, “a Lagos State resident complains after seeing street boys openly wielding machetes in Lekki.”

According to the statement, Wahab disclosed that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Tijani Fatai, carried out a rapid investigation and launched a sting operation between the Chisco and Osakpa bus stops to identify and arrest the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

A picture of the suspects obtained by TVC News showed one of the suspects fully clothed in a home jersey of Chelsea F.C. at the time of arrest.

Wahab wrote, “Following the videos circulating online with reports of unrest in Lekki today, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police carried out a rapid investigation and launched a sting operation between the axis, Chisco and Osakpa bus stop. This led to the successful identification and arrest of a number of hoodlums.”

According to him, the commissioner of Police has assured law-abiding citizens that the security of their lives and properties is guaranteed under his watch.