Some stakeholders from Kogi West have passed a vote of no confidence in the Senator representing the district, Sunday Karimi, over alleged poor engagement with constituents. They disclosed this during a visit to Governor Usman Ododo, saying they have formally written to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to…...

Some stakeholders from Kogi West have passed a vote of no confidence in the Senator representing the district, Sunday Karimi, over alleged poor engagement with constituents.

They disclosed this during a visit to Governor Usman Ododo, saying they have formally written to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to address their grievances and strengthen internal cohesion.

Meanwhile, Governor Ododo reaffirmed his pledge to due process and broad-based consultations, stressing that the imposition of candidates runs contrary to the democratic ideals of President Bola Tinubu.

He urged political actors to remain connected to the grassroots, emphasising that any move toward consensus candidates must reflect the genuine will of the people.