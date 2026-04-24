The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed a popular supermarket in Abuja over pricing irregularities and the sale of expired and suspected counterfeit products. In a Friday statement posted on its official X handle on Friday, FCCPC identifies the supermarket as First Place Supermarket, located in Guzape.…...

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed a popular supermarket in Abuja over pricing irregularities and the sale of expired and suspected counterfeit products.

In a Friday statement posted on its official X handle on Friday, FCCPC identifies the supermarket as First Place Supermarket, located in Guzape.

According to the statement, the FCCPC carried out an enforcement operation at the shopping centre following consumer complaints about irregular pricing practices.

The statement reads, “FCCPC Enforcement Team Seals Abuja Supermarket Over Pricing Irregularities, Expired and Suspected Counterfeit Products.

“The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has carried out an enforcement operation at a supermarket in Guzape, Abuja, following consumer complaints about irregular pricing practices.”

The statement also reveals that during the inspection, the Commission identified several potential consumer protection violations, including differences between shelf prices and checkout prices and products displayed without price tags.

The statement added that the shopping centre displayed expired products offered for sale, improper storage of perishable items, and suspected counterfeit products, including rice, which were confiscated.

Following the findings, the supermarket was sealed pending further regulatory action.

The FCCPC reminds businesses that consumers are entitled to transparent pricing, safe products, and fair treatment at all times.

The Commission pledges to take appropriate regulatory action after a full review of the findings.

The Commission urges members of the public to continue reporting suspicious, deceptive, or unfair practices.