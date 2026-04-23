Troops of the Nigerian Army have successfully repelled a “determined terrorist attack” on the Kukareta community in the Damaturu local government area of Yobe State, killing 24 terrorists. In a Thursday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the Media Information Officer, the North East, Headquarters Joint Task Force, the…...

Troops of the Nigerian Army have successfully repelled a “determined terrorist attack” on the Kukareta community in the Damaturu local government area of Yobe State, killing 24 terrorists.

In a Thursday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the Media Information Officer, the North East, Headquarters Joint Task Force, the attack was carried out by Operation Hadin Kai.

According to the statement, the attack, which commenced shortly after midnight and lasted till 03:00 am, was met with a swift and coordinated response by vigilant troops who executed a deliberate offensive-defensive action, and effectively contained the assault, forcing the terrorists to withdraw.

The statement reads, “During the engagement, troops inflicted heavy casualties on the attackers, with 24 terrorists neutralised so far.

“Ongoing exploitation of the battlefield has led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including 18 AK-47 rifles, 3 General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), 2 PKT automatic anti-aircraft guns, 3 RPG tubes, 2 mortar tubes, 4 hand grenades, 18 AK-47 magazines, and large quantities of belted 7.62mm ammunition for PKT systems.”

The statement revealed that two military personnel sustained injury during the attach and have been stabilised.

The statement added that one reinforced armoured tank sustained damage with all tyres blown out during the engagement.

“Exploitation operations are ongoing to recover additional bodies and equipment along the terrorists’ withdrawal routes littered with blood trails and medical consumables,” the statement added.

“This successful operations highlights the resilience, combat readiness and fire superiority of OPHK troops in denying terrorists freedom of action.

“Operations will continue with sustained offensive pressure to consolidate gains and decisively defeat all terrorist elements across the Joint Operations Area,” the statement concluded.