The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed that gunmen abducted three individuals, including a pastor, in the Odo-Eri, Yagba West Local Government Area of the state. TVC News gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday, April 22, and one of the victims sustained injuries during the attack and is currently…...

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed that gunmen abducted three individuals, including a pastor, in the Odo-Eri, Yagba West Local Government Area of the state.

TVC News gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday, April 22, and one of the victims sustained injuries during the attack and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Local sources, however, indicate that those abducted include a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, his wife and other residents, in what appears to be a fresh wave of attacks in the area.

Confirming the development to TVC News, the Police Public Relations Officer, Afusat Saliu, said security operatives have been deployed to the area, with efforts ongoing to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

The Command assured the public that the situation is under control and that further updates will be communicated as investigations progress.

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Residents reportedly fled their homes as gunfire disrupted the usually quiet community.

Although details remain sketchy, emerging intelligence suggests the attackers attempted to escape through Abewo Road, located between Okunran and Okoloke, with a possible route leading into Kwara State.

Concerned residents have called for urgent security intervention to prevent further escalation and ensure the safe rescue of those abducted.