Prof Taiwo Oyedele has officially taken over as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, pledging revenue optimisation and fair taxation following the completion of the handover process by his predecessor, Wale Edun. In a statement posted on his official X handle on Friday, Oyedele commended the outgoing…...

Prof Taiwo Oyedele has officially taken over as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, pledging revenue optimisation and fair taxation following the completion of the handover process by his predecessor, Wale Edun.

In a statement posted on his official X handle on Friday, Oyedele commended the outgoing Minister, appreciating him for his service to Nigeria and the foundation laid in the ministry.

Oyedele wrote, “I formally assumed office yesterday as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, following a handover from my predecessor, Mr Wale Edun. I sincerely appreciate him for his service to our country and the foundation he has laid.”

The Minister noted that Nigeria is at a critical juncture, adding that “Having taken important steps to stabilise the economy, our immediate task is to consolidate these gains, deepen ongoing reforms, and ensure they translate into tangible benefits for all Nigerians.”

Oyedele emphasised that his administrative strategic priorities include p𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 and g𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 through creating a predictable and investor-friendly environment anchored on policy coherence, consistency, and clarity.

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He also pledged to prioritise fiscal discipline and 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 by ensuring transparent and prudent management of public resources.

The Minister also pledged to foster r𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 optimization and 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 by harmonising revenue administration, broadening the tax base, reducing the burden on the vulnerable population, and supporting economic growth.

He reaffirms commitment in s𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 g𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 c𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 through aligning efforts across all tiers and institutions to maximise policy impact.

In the 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 (𝐏𝐏𝐏𝐏), the minister expressed readiness in deepening collaboration with the private sector and other key stakeholders for data-driven policy design, co-implementation, and feedback for continuous improvement.

He said, “Good policy design alone is not enough, success will be defined by execution. We are committed to disciplined implementation, accountability, and measurable results.”

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The Minister expressed that he is looking forward to working with colleagues across government, the private sector, and all Nigerians as we move from reform to result, accelerate growth and build a more stable, inclusive, and prosperous economy.