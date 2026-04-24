The International Labour Organization (ILO) has raised fresh concerns over the growing impact of workplace stress on global health, revealing that psychosocial risks at work are costing an estimated 45 million years of healthy life annually. The agency, in a new report released on Friday, said the figure represents disability-adjusted…...

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has raised fresh concerns over the growing impact of workplace stress on global health, revealing that psychosocial risks at work are costing an estimated 45 million years of healthy life annually.

The agency, in a new report released on Friday, said the figure represents disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) lost to work-related conditions such as excessive workload, job insecurity, harassment, and poor working environments.

The report, shared via the organisation’s official X handle, underscores the scale of the burden, warning that workplace-related mental and emotional strain is fast becoming a major occupational health crisis with far-reaching consequences.

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“New ILO report finds that psychosocial risks at work account for nearly 45 million disability-adjusted life years lost annually, reflecting years of healthy life lost due to illness, disability, or premature death,” the statement read.

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According to the ILO, the rising prevalence of these risks is not only affecting workers’ wellbeing but also undermining productivity and placing additional pressure on public health systems across countries.

The organisation cautioned that failure to address the issue could worsen outcomes for both employees and economies, as untreated workplace stress continues to escalate.

It called on governments, employers, and policymakers to take urgent steps to strengthen workplace protections, improve working conditions, and prioritise mental health as part of occupational safety frameworks.

The report further noted that tackling psychosocial risks goes beyond health considerations, stressing that safer and healthier work environments are critical to boosting productivity and reducing long-term healthcare costs globally.