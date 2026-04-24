President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Dr. Muttaqha Darma as Minister of Housing and Urban Development, formally bringing him into the Federal Executive Council. The oath of office was administered at the President’s Conference Room, Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Friday. Muttaqha Darma, a former Executive Secretary…...

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Dr. Muttaqha Darma as Minister of Housing and Urban Development, formally bringing him into the Federal Executive Council.

The oath of office was administered at the President’s Conference Room, Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

Muttaqha Darma, a former Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday following a screening session on the floor of the upper chamber.

His confirmation came a day after President Tinubu forwarded his nomination to the Senate in a letter read during plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

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READ ALSO: Senate Clears Muttaqha Darma as Minister

During his screening, Darma pledged to work closely with the National Assembly to address the country’s housing deficit, noting that more than 100 million Nigerians are affected by inadequate housing.

Read Also Senate Clears Muttaqha Darma as Minister

He also outlined reforms aimed at improving leadership, expanding access to affordable housing, and strengthening institutions in the sector.

TVC News had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, wrote to the upper chamber, seeking the screening and confirmation of Darma for ministerial appointment.

The President’s request was read on the floor by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who subsequently referred it to the Committee of the Whole for consideration, directing the panel to report back “as soon as practicable.”

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Lawmakers later adopted the committee’s recommendation, paving the way for Darma’s confirmation.