The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former chairman of defunct Skye Bank Plc, Tunde Ayeni, over alleged money laundering, misappropriation and diversion of N36,540, 058,400,00 and $30m funds. TVC News gathered that Ayeni was arrested in Abuja on Thursday, April 23, 2026 and was kept at…...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former chairman of defunct Skye Bank Plc, Tunde Ayeni, over alleged money laundering, misappropriation and diversion of N36,540, 058,400,00 and $30m funds.

TVC News gathered that Ayeni was arrested in Abuja on Thursday, April 23, 2026 and was kept at the EFCC’s holding facility.

According to a statement obtained by TVC News on Friday, Ayeni was arrested in sequel to the investigation of the EFCC into alleged misappropriation and diversion of funds to the tune of N36,540, 058,400,00 and $30m obtained from Polaris Bank plc by different entities linked to him.

The statement revealed that the funds were loans obtained allegedly for specific investment projects but subsequently transferred to other entities’ accounts.

The statement reads, “Investigations showed that, though the loans were obtained for purposes such as financing marine security activities, electricity distribution contract, estate development, they were diverted to the NITEL/ MTEL asset acquisition through NATCOM account.

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“Twelve different companies linked to Ayeni are being investigated by the EFCC. They are entities he allegedly used to obtain loans from Polaris bank for his shady activities.”

The loans are depositors’ funds fraudulently obtained and frittered into diverse wasteful purposes.

Ayeni will be arraigned in due course upon conclusion of investigations.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, when contacted, confirmed the arrest but declined to give further details