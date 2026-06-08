President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday swore in Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Minister of Power and Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The brief ceremony was held in the presence of the ministers’ spouses, senior government officials and other presidential aides.…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday swore in Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Minister of Power and Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The brief ceremony was held in the presence of the ministers’ spouses, senior government officials and other presidential aides.

The swearing-in follows the resignation of the former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, who stepped down to pursue political ambitions. Both replacements were earlier nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, June 8.

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Tegbe, who now oversees the Power Ministry, is a fiscal and economic reform expert with over 35 years of experience across the public and private sectors. He holds a First Class degree in Civil Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, as well as master’s degrees in Business Administration and Public Administration from institutions in Switzerland and Birmingham respectively.

Before his appointment, he served as Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa, where he led several transformational projects, including presidential reforms, subnational governance strategies, and fiscal policy restructuring across different levels of government.

He has also worked with major institutions such as the Nigerian Communications Commission, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Nigeria Revenue Service, Shell, Huawei, General Electric, MTN, and Odu’a Group, among others.

Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, who now serves as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, hails from Igbagun in Kogi State. He holds a First Class degree in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos, where he graduated with distinction.

A career diplomat, Enikanolaiye joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1982 and rose to the rank of Director before being appointed Permanent Secretary in 2016. He retired from the civil service in 2017 after 35 years of service.

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Over the course of his diplomatic career, he served in several Nigerian missions abroad, including Addis Ababa, Belgrade, Ottawa, and London, with his final posting as Head of Mission in New Delhi, India.

He has received several national honours, including the Presidential Civil Service Merit Award and the Presidential Distinguished Public Service Career Award, and is a Distinguished Fellow of the National Defence College.

Until his new appointment, Enikanolaiye served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations in the Office of the Chief of Staff.