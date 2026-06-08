President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday hosted Madagascar’s President, Michael Randrianirina, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja as both countries seek to strengthen diplomatic and economic cooperation. Randrianirina arrived at the State House Forecourt at about 2:57 p.m. and was received by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu. Following…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday hosted Madagascar’s President, Michael Randrianirina, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja as both countries seek to strengthen diplomatic and economic cooperation.

Randrianirina arrived at the State House Forecourt at about 2:57 p.m. and was received by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

Following a brief reception, the Madagascan leader proceeded to a closed-door meeting with Tinubu, where discussions were expected to focus on expanding bilateral engagement and advancing areas of mutual interest.

The meeting comes weeks after both leaders held talks on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, where they explored opportunities for deeper cooperation in trade, investment and economic development.

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During that engagement, the two presidents also discussed political developments in Madagascar and broader issues affecting the African continent, with Tinubu reiterating Nigeria’s commitment to democratic governance, regional stability and stronger continental partnerships.

Monday’s talks are expected to build on those discussions, with both countries seeking to enhance collaboration in trade, economic cooperation, regional integration and sustainable development initiatives.

Nigeria and Madagascar have in recent years intensified efforts to deepen relations as part of wider continental objectives aimed at promoting economic growth, stronger intra-African partnerships and greater regional integration.