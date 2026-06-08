President Bola Tinubu has commended Nigerian troops and other security personnel engaged in the fight against terrorism and other forms of violent crime across the country, describing them as a shield protecting citizens from those seeking to undermine peace and security. In a message to frontline security operatives which he…...

President Bola Tinubu has commended Nigerian troops and other security personnel engaged in the fight against terrorism and other forms of violent crime across the country, describing them as a shield protecting citizens from those seeking to undermine peace and security.

In a message to frontline security operatives which he personally signed, Tinubu praised the resilience and sacrifices of members of the Armed Forces, police, intelligence agencies, civil defence personnel and local security formations working in challenging environments to safeguard lives and property.

The President noted that security personnel operate in forests, creeks, on roads, at forward operating bases and across difficult terrains to ensure that Nigerians can go about their daily activities in safety.

He acknowledged that the fight against terrorism has been demanding and has come with significant sacrifices, but said the courage and dedication of security personnel have remained unwavering.

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“This fight has not been easy. It has come with pain, pressure, and sacrifice. But your courage has remained firm. Your service is acknowledged. Your sacrifice is honoured. Your country does not take you for granted,” he said.

Tinubu also paid tribute to the families of security personnel, recognising the emotional burden of prolonged deployments and the anxiety associated with their loved ones’ service to the nation.

The President further honoured security operatives who lost their lives in the line of duty, saying their sacrifices continue to live on through the communities they helped protect and the nation they served.

“We honour those who have paid the supreme price in defence of our country. Their names may not always trend, but their courage lives on in rescued communities, protected families, and the survival of the nation they served,” he stated.

While reiterating the government’s resolve to tackle insecurity, Tinubu stressed that the fight against terrorism is not solely the responsibility of security agencies but a collective national duty.

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He urged Nigerians to support security forces by providing useful and timely information that could assist ongoing operations.

“When you see something, say something. When you know something, report it,” the President urged.

Tinubu maintained that Nigeria would not succumb to threats posed by terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and violent extremists, insisting that criminal elements would not be allowed to define the nation’s identity.

“Nigeria will not surrender to fear. We will not allow terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, or violent extremists to define who we are as a people,” he said.

The President concluded by expressing gratitude to all frontline personnel for their vigilance, courage and commitment to national service, while praying for their safety as they continue to defend the country.