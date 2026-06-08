The Delta State Police Command has arrested four suspected members of a gun-running syndicate linked to the recovery of a Beretta pistol at a transport park in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, on May 1, 2026 which led to extra judicial killing of the suspect Mene Ogidi by a police…...

The Delta State Police Command has arrested four suspected members of a gun-running syndicate linked to the recovery of a Beretta pistol at a transport park in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, on May 1, 2026 which led to extra judicial killing of the suspect Mene Ogidi by a police officer

The Commissioner of Police, Yemi Oyeniyi during a briefing at the Delta State Police Command says the arrests followed weeks of intelligence-driven operations across Bayelsa and Imo states.

The Police Commissioner also confirmed that the dismissed former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nuhu Usman who was caught on video shooting the suspected gun runner Mene Ogidi together with others who were accomplice are back in Delta state where they will face trial as their case file is with the attorney General of the Delta

The first suspect, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, was arrested in Bayelsa on May 4. Investigators say he used his roommate’s phone to purchase the firearm and later confessed to buying it for N290,000 before selling it for N380,000 to a suspect identified as Desmond, who remains at large.

According to police, Desmond arranged for the weapon to be transported to Effurun, where it was to be collected by the late Oghenemine Ogidi and delivered to Sapele.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Amadi Princewill in Imo State on May 15. During interrogation, he reportedly disclosed that he obtained the pistol from Amadi Felix Chibuike for N200,000.

Amadi Felix was subsequently tracked and arrested in Owerri on May 16.

Police identified the suspects as members of the Black Axe confraternity and say they will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Command adds that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate, including the fugitive suspect, Desmond.