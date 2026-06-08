Troops of Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Savannah Shield (OPSS) have apprehended five suspected bandits/ terrorists informants in separate operations conducted in Niger State....

Troops of Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Savannah Shield (OPSS) have apprehended five suspected bandits/ terrorists informants in separate operations conducted in Niger State.

The operations led to the recovery of communication devices, cash, and other items linking the suspects to criminal activities.

The troops, while conducting a routine fighting patrol along the Doro axis in Wawa, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, apprehended three suspected bandits/terrorists informants on 6 June 2026.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were members of a bandit group operating in Duru, along the fringes of Kainji Lake National Park.

Items recovered from the suspects included two Tecno keypad phones, one MP3 device containing recorded propaganda and inciting messages claiming the abduction of an individual in Kaduna State and the collection of a ransom of Sixty Million Naira (N60,000,000.00), as well as a cash sum of One Hundred and Thirteen Thousand, Four Hundred Naira (N113,400.00).

The suspects and recovered exhibits are currently in custody for further investigation, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the criminal network.

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Similarly, troops of 221 Battalion under JTF-NC OPSS, while on routine patrol along the cantonment perimeter fence, apprehended two suspected bandits/terrorists informants.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had been deployed as reconnaissance elements to gather information on the cantonment.