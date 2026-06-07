The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding its citizens and national interests, emphasising the strength of its security collaboration with international partners....

The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding its citizens and national interests, emphasising the strength of its security collaboration with international partners.

In a statement highlighting ongoing military efforts in the North-East of Nigeria, United States AFricom noted that joint operations with the Armed Forces of Nigeria underscore the importance of sustained cooperation in tackling insecurity.

The statement stressed that both nations remain resolute in their determination to pursue and neutralise terrorist threats, signalling a continued, coordinated approach to combating insurgency in the region.

This statement is coming a few days after confirmation of more joint operations with the Armed Forces of Nigeria which led to the death of more senior members of the terror group ISWAP.

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The terror has also according to publications in some of its propaganda platforms confirmed the death of it’s leaders in Nigeria and Second in command globally Abu Bilal Al-Mainuki, members of its media arm and several high ranking foreign fighters in joint Nigerian – American Strikes and raids.