President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sends his warm congratulations to the doyen of Table Tennis and former National Champion Chief Waheed Ekun, on his 75th birthday....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sends his warm congratulations to the doyen of Table Tennis and former National Champion Chief Waheed Ekun, on his 75th birthday.

President Bola Tinubu describes the celebrant as one of Nigeria’s sporting icons whose remarkable achievements, discipline, and dedication to the development of sports have inspired generations of athletes across the country.

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President Tinubu extols Chief Ekun for remaining an ambassador of sportsmanship and national unity long after his competitive career, noting that his achievements continue to serve as a source of inspiration to aspiring athletes.

He also commends the celebrant’s continued commitment to mentoring young athletes and promoting excellence in sports administration and community development.

On this special occasion, the President prays for Chief Waheed Ekun’s good health and wisdom as he continues his contributions to Nigeria’s sports development.