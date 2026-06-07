Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd) and the Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani have hailed President Bola Tinubu for improving the quality education in the country, saying citizenship and community cooperation with security agencies, are critical tools in the fight against banditry, terrorism and other security challenges confronting…...

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd) and the Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani have hailed President Bola Tinubu for improving the quality education in the country, saying citizenship and community cooperation with security agencies, are critical tools in the fight against banditry, terrorism and other security challenges confronting the country.

Both of them spoke during the commissioning of the Kaduna Christian Academy, a faith-based school donated to the Kaduna Christian community by friends of the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi.

It would be recalled that friends of the DSS boss had in May 2025 donated an Islamic school to the Muslim community in Danbushiya, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

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Describing the academy as a strategic non-kinetic intervention, the Defence Minister said national defence extends beyond military deployments, intelligence gathering and air power, stressing that lasting security can only be achieved through the defeat of ignorance and hopelessness.

“When we speak of national defence, the instinct is to focus on boots on the ground, air power or intelligence gathering. However, true and lasting security is anchored on one critical element: the defeat of ignorance and the conquest of hopelessness. This school is a weapon of mass instruction in the right hands,” he said.

Musa commended the DSS for complementing its traditional security role with community development initiatives, noting that the agency had demonstrated that internal security is not only about surveillance and arrests but also about winning public confidence and building a better future.

He said an educated and enlightened population offers a stronger defence against extremism, criminality and social instability than force alone, adding that the school would provide children with academic knowledge, critical thinking skills and sound moral values.

The minister urged parents to prioritise their children’s education, recalling his humble background and stressing that every child possesses the potential to rise to the highest positions in society through hard work, education and divine grace.

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He noted that Kaduna State had recorded significant improvements in security and governance through the combined efforts of the Federal State and Local Governments.

He commended Governor Sani for promoting inclusion, development and peaceful coexistence.

Musa also praised the resilience and peaceful disposition of the people of Southern Kaduna, urging them to resist attempts by divisive elements to undermine unity and harmony in the area.

He explained that security agencies alone cannot, without the support of citizens, defeat bandits and terrorists.

The minister warned that criminal groups usually rely on local collaborators for information, logistics and other assistance.

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“If we keep quiet, they will continue to destroy us. But if we speak out, they will not have any space to survive,” he said, urging residents to provide timely and credible intelligence to security agencies.

He maintained that while military operations remain necessary, non-kinetic measures such as education, community engagement and social development are equally vital to securing lasting peace, noting that a literate society is better able to reject extremist ideologies and support security efforts.

Musa described the academy as a symbol of interfaith harmony and national unity, urging the management, teachers and community leaders to protect the facility, maintain high academic standards and encourage civic participation, including voter registration and active involvement in the democratic process.

This was even as the Kaduna State Government reaffirmed its commitment to expanding access to quality education, describing investment in learning as critical to the state’s future development.

Governor Sani made the declaration through the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, James Kanyip.

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“Education remains one of the most powerful tools for personal, human capital and social development. Every classroom built creates opportunity for learning. Every child educated strengthens our communities. And every investment in education contributes to a more prosperous future for our state and the nation.” He said.

Kanyip said the commissioning represented more than the opening of a new structure, describing it as a symbol of hope and opportunity.

“Today, we are not merely opening a new building. We are celebrating hope, opportunity and transformation,” he stated.

According to him, the facility demonstrates a collective commitment to investing in the future of children and strengthening society through education.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria for the 19 Northern States and the FCT, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, said the DSS boss facilitated the project in recognition of education as one of the most effective tools for tackling insecurity, poverty and social challenges in Nigeria.

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“Today is more than the opening of a school building. Today is the opening of doors to opportunity, doors to knowledge, doors to growth and a brighter future for our children,” he said.

According to him, many communities continue to face challenges in accessing quality education due to inadequate facilities, limited learning materials and economic hardship.

“Today we stand together to declare that every child, regardless of background, deserves access to quality education, moral guidance and the opportunity to dream big,” Hayab stated.

He explained that Kaduna Christian Academy was founded not only to pursue academic excellence but also to build strong moral values among learners.

“Kaduna Christian Academy is founded not only to provide academic excellence but also to nurture discipline, character, faith, leadership and compassion,” he said.

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Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna, Prof Suleiman Adam, who gave a goodwill message on behalf of the Muslim community, appreciated the DSS DG for replicating what he did for Muslims by also establishing a school for Christians.

He described the move as great for the promotion of interfaith harmony.

Speaking on behalf of the friends of the Director-General of the DSS, Malam Musa Suleiman said education remained one of the most effective tools for addressing the root causes of insecurity.