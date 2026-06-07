Christian Eriksen is conscious and in high spirits after collapsing on the pitch during Denmark’s clash with Ukraine, in a shocking incident that led to the abandonment of the match....

Christian Eriksen is conscious and in high spirits after collapsing on the pitch during Denmark’s clash with Ukraine, in a shocking incident that led to the abandonment of the match.

The midfielder went down during the encounter and remained on the ground for several minutes, sparking immediate concern among players, officials and fans.

Medical personnel quickly rushed onto the pitch to attend to him as both teams looked on anxiously.

In an encouraging update, the Danish Football Association confirmed that Eriksen is conscious and “doing well under the circumstances”, adding that he is now in high spirits.

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He was later able to get up and walk to the ambulance himself before being taken away for further medical checks.

Officials subsequently called off the game, prioritising the player’s health and well-being.

The incident has prompted an outpouring of support from across the football world, with fans and players alike sending messages of strength and solidarity to the Danish international.

This is the second time the Danish midfielder will be collapsing during a major international match.

He almost lost his life after collapsing during the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen.

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Prompt medical attention and quick thinking by defender Simon Kjaer ensured he was able to survive.

He stayed away from football for some months before being fitted with a heart pacemaker device.

He has gone on to play at the highest level for Brentford, Manchester United and has also returned to international football.

He currently plays for German Bundesliga side VFL Wolfsburg.