Chairman House Committee on FCT and member representing Biu, Bayo, Kwaya-Kusar and Shani Federal Constituency, Muktar Betara Aliyu, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the flag-off of the one point two four five trillion naira Gombe–Biu Superhighway Dualisation Project, describing it as a landmark intervention for the North East…...

Chairman House Committee on FCT and member representing Biu, Bayo, Kwaya-Kusar and Shani Federal Constituency, Muktar Betara Aliyu, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the flag-off of the one point two four five trillion naira Gombe–Biu Superhighway Dualisation Project, describing it as a landmark intervention for the North East region.

In a statement, Betara said the project reflects President Tinubu’s commitment to infrastructure development and regional connectivity, noting that the road will improve transportation, boost economic activities, enhance security and create job opportunities across the region.

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He also described the project as a long-awaited development that will positively impact generations to come.