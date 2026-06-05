The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has said that President Bola Tinubu is committed to restoring peace and stability in the country. Read Also Tinubu Hails MREIF as Mortgage Fund Delivers N128bn Housing Support to 1,859 Families2027: Rivers Has No Option But To Back Tinubu, Says WikeAbbas Backs Tinubu for…...

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has said that President Bola Tinubu is committed to restoring peace and stability in the country.

Shettima said this on Friday at a special Jummat prayer held at the National Mosque to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

He also assured Nigerians of the government’s efforts to secure the safe return of children and citizens currently in the hands of bandits and terrorists, while acknowledging the sacrifices of past heroes that have safeguarded the democracy Nigerians enjoy today.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola; and former Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Others included former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alhaji Mahmoud Yayale Ahmed; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; and the outgoing Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede.

Shettima said, “I want to assure Nigerians of President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering commitment towards restoring peace and stability in the nation.

“No matter how long the night is, it must give way to the light of dawn. Stormy as the weather may be, it will not rain forever. The government remains irrevocably committed to restoring peace and stability in the nation.”

The Vice President urged Nigerians to pray for the nation and for one another, emphasising that the bonds that unite the country outweigh the differences that divide it.

Earlier in his sermon, the Imam of the National Mosque, Haroun Eze, also addressed the congregation, calling on Nigerians to remain patriotic and steadfast in defending the nation.

He appealed to leaders at all levels to take decisive action to address security challenges and ensure peace, which he described as essential for national development and the well-being of citizens.

The annual Democracy Day prayer service underscores the importance of reflection, unity, and prayer as Nigeria marks its democratic achievements while continuing efforts to overcome the nation’s security and developmental challenges.