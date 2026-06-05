The Management of the Federal University of Technology Akure Teaching Hospital (FUTA TH) has raised concern over the temporary suspension of laboratory services, attributing the disruption to what it described as an illegal industrial action by some members of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP). In a statement,…...

The Management of the Federal University of Technology Akure Teaching Hospital (FUTA TH) has raised concern over the temporary suspension of laboratory services, attributing the disruption to what it described as an illegal industrial action by some members of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP).

In a statement, the hospital reassured patients, stakeholders, and the general public that patient welfare and uninterrupted healthcare delivery remain its highest priorities despite the ongoing situation.

According to the management, the strike has significantly affected both routine and emergency diagnostic services, leading to delays in clinical decision-making. It noted that some patients have been forced to seek laboratory investigations outside the hospital at additional financial and logistical costs.

The hospital expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and disclosed that contingency measures are being implemented to minimise disruptions across its services.

Management maintained that all administrative decisions taken by the institution were in line with public service rules, relevant government circulars, and approved schemes of service, stressing that such actions were aimed at strengthening governance, improving efficiency, and enhancing patient care.

The statement further revealed that previous engagements between management and union representatives produced 23 mutually agreed resolutions designed to promote industrial harmony and improve healthcare delivery, adding that these agreements remain valid.

FUTA Teaching Hospital also distanced itself from any actions capable of endangering patient safety or compromising hospital operations, while clarifying that the directive requiring staff to submit office and access keys during industrial action is a longstanding security protocol meant to safeguard government property.

The management appealed to the leadership of NUAHP to prioritise patient welfare and reconsider actions disrupting critical health services.

It reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining essential healthcare delivery through alternative arrangements and pledged to keep the public informed as the situation evolves.

The hospital also thanked members of the public for their patience and support during the period, reiterating its dedication to quality healthcare service and institutional accountability.