The Federal Government has extended the screening exercise for Nigerian nationals in South Africa seeking evacuation, as preparations intensify for their return home....

The Federal Government has extended the screening exercise for Nigerian nationals in South Africa seeking evacuation, as preparations intensify for their return home.

In a statement on Sunday, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said the exercise, being coordinated by Nigeria’s Mission in Pretoria, will now continue until Wednesday, 10 June 2026.

He disclosed that more than 500 Nigerians have so far been screened and cleared for evacuation.

According to the statement, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved five evacuation flights to be operated by Air Peace.

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The first flight is expected to depart Johannesburg on Monday evening, subject to securing the required permits and operational clearance.

The initial batch is projected to airlift about 270 passengers back to Nigeria.

Ebienfa added that details of the departure time and estimated arrival in Lagos will be communicated once confirmed by the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa.