Florentino Pérez has been re-elected as president of Real Madrid following the club’s first contested election in two decades, securing a decisive victory over challenger Enrique Riquelme....

Florentino Pérez has been re-elected as president of Real Madrid following the club’s first contested election in two decades, securing a decisive victory over challenger Enrique Riquelme.

Pérez polled 65 per cent of the vote, receiving 21,741 ballots, while Riquelme garnered 35 per cent with 11,814 votes, according to the club’s electoral commission.

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The result marks a strong endorsement for the 79-year-old, who has led the Spanish giants across multiple eras.

Declaring victory in a speech near the Santiago Bernabéu, Pérez described the outcome as one of the most significant in the club’s electoral history, pledging to continue building on Real Madrid’s legacy of success and trophy-winning tradition.

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The election followed a two-week campaign triggered by Pérez himself, as he sought renewed backing from club members after two consecutive seasons without a major trophy.

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This was the first time since 2006 that Pérez faced an opponent, having previously been elected unopposed in 2009, 2013, 2017, 2021 and 2025.

During his tenure, Real Madrid have enjoyed sustained success, winning seven UEFA Champions League titles and seven La Liga crowns, cementing their dominance in European football.

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Looking ahead, Pérez has already outlined ambitious plans, including the return of José Mourinho as head coach and the pursuit of high-profile signings such as Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries.

He has also hinted at a major “Galáctico” acquisition, reportedly planning a bid exceeding €150 million for a marquee attacking player as part of efforts to revitalise the squad.

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Riquelme, who conceded defeat, had campaigned on an alternative vision that included attempts to appoint Jürgen Klopp and sign top stars like Erling Haaland and Rodri.

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Pérez’s re-election signals continuity at the club, with the veteran president now set to begin another four-year term, aiming to usher in a new phase of success while exploring structural changes, including the potential sale of a minority stake in the club.