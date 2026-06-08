Renewed hostilities between Israel and Iran have heightened fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, following a fresh exchange of airstrikes and missile attacks that shattered recent hopes of de-escalation....

Renewed hostilities between Israel and Iran have heightened fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, following a fresh exchange of airstrikes and missile attacks that shattered recent hopes of de-escalation.

The latest violence began when Israeli forces launched airstrikes on positions linked to Hezbollah in southern Beirut, in response to rocket fire directed at northern Israel.

Israeli authorities described the strikes as a necessary move to neutralise threats from Iran-backed groups operating near its borders.

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In a swift retaliation, Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles towards Israeli territory, marking one of the most direct confrontations between the two long-standing rivals in recent months.

Although Israeli air defence systems intercepted most of the missiles, the attack signalled a dangerous escalation and prompted heightened military alert across parts of Israel, including the closure of schools in vulnerable communities.

The renewed strikes have dealt a setback to ongoing diplomatic efforts led by the United States and its allies to ease tensions in the region.

Both sides have traded accusations of undermining peace initiatives, while Washington has urged restraint, warning that continued escalation could derail fragile negotiations and trigger broader instability.

Beyond the battlefield, the conflict has begun to ripple through global markets, with oil prices rising amid fears of disruption to supply routes, particularly around the critical Strait of Hormuz.

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Analysts warn that the increasing shift from proxy confrontations to direct military exchanges between Israel and Iran raises the risk of drawing in other regional actors, potentially widening the conflict.

As the international community watches closely, concerns are mounting that the latest violence could spiral into a prolonged and more dangerous phase of the Middle East crisis, with prospects for a lasting resolution growing increasingly uncertain.