The Federal Government has announced a change in the schedule for the evacuation of Nigerian nationals from South Africa, citing logistics challenges....

The Federal Government has announced a change in the schedule for the evacuation of Nigerian nationals from South Africa, citing logistics challenges.

In a statement issued on Monday from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government said the proposed airlifting of the first batch of returnees, initially slated for Monday, 8 June, will now take place on Wednesday, 10 June.

Officials attributed the shift to unforeseen logistical considerations but assured that necessary arrangements are being finalised to ensure a smooth operation.

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The evacuation exercise is part of ongoing efforts to assist Nigerians abroad who have indicated interest in returning home.