U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly ended a live television interview on Sunday following a heated exchange with Kristen Welker over his continued claims of election fraud....

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly ended a live television interview on Sunday following a heated exchange with Kristen Welker over his continued claims of election fraud.

The interview, aired on Meet the Press, took place in Wisconsin and quickly turned confrontational as Welker pressed the president to provide evidence supporting his allegations that the 2020 presidential election and recent primaries in California were rigged.

Trump reiterated his long-standing position, describing the 2020 election as a “dirty election” and alleging that similar irregularities were ongoing in California.

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“The election was rigged. It was a dirty election. And it’s happening again right now in California… They’re cheating on the election,” he said.

When repeatedly asked to substantiate the claims, the president said his assertions were based on personal observations and information from others.

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“All I have to do is look… All I have to do is listen, and I listen to people, and let’s see what happens,” he added.

The exchange intensified as Trump accused Welker and major American media outlets — including ABC, CBS, CNN and NBC — of bias and dishonesty.

Tensions peaked when the president lashed out at the anchor, saying: “You’re either crooked, or you’re stupid. Let’s call it quits. Because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling,” before standing up and abruptly ending the interview.

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Welker responded, noting that she had travelled to Wisconsin specifically for the interview.

Clips of the encounter have since circulated widely online, drawing significant public reaction.

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Trump has consistently alleged widespread election irregularities, citing affidavits, statistical anomalies and procedural changes.

However, election officials and multiple court rulings have repeatedly found no evidence of fraud on a scale that would have altered the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.