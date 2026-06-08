The Federal Government has expressed concern over the treatment of Nigerians in South Africa as plans to evacuate affected citizens reach an advanced stage. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, told State House Correspondents in Abuja that Nigerians continue to face harassment, attacks and destruction of property, while…...

The Federal Government has expressed concern over the treatment of Nigerians in South Africa as plans to evacuate affected citizens reach an advanced stage.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, told State House Correspondents in Abuja that Nigerians continue to face harassment, attacks and destruction of property, while authorities have not responded strongly enough to the situation.

She said many of those affected are legitimate residents and business owners, rejecting claims that they are largely undocumented migrants.

Ojukwu noted that Nigeria’s concerns are underscored by the country’s historic support for South Africa’s struggle against apartheid.

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The minister disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has directed that arrangements for the voluntary evacuation of Nigerians willing to return home be concluded, with an aircraft expected to be deployed soon.

She added that a crisis response unit has been established at Nigeria’s missions in Johannesburg and Pretoria to coordinate assistance for affected citizens.

According to her, the evacuation exercise is being carried out in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency and other government agencies to ensure the safe return, rehabilitation and reintegration of returnees.

The Federal Government says it will continue diplomatic engagement with South African authorities while prioritising the safety and welfare of Nigerians caught up in the crisis.