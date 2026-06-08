South Africa has announced plans to jail employers who hire undocumented migrants as part of a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration, amid rising tensions over anti-foreigner protests....

South Africa has announced plans to jail employers who hire undocumented migrants as part of a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration, amid rising tensions over anti-foreigner protests.

In a national address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government would tighten enforcement of immigration and labour laws, increase workplace inspections, and establish special immigration courts to fast-track deportations.

He accused some employers of exploiting undocumented workers by underpaying them and denying basic rights.

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While acknowledging public concerns over illegal migration, Ramaphosa warned against xenophobic violence and vigilante actions, stressing that only lawful authorities should enforce immigration rules.

The move comes as several countries, including Nigeria, Ghana and Malawi, begin evacuating their citizens following recent attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.

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The new measures also form part of broader reforms aimed at strengthening border controls and tackling corruption within the immigration system.