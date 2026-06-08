The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed an incident involving the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS), saying emergency response teams and relevant authorities have been deployed to the scene. In a terse statement by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NRC, Kayode Opeifa, on Monday, June 8, the…...

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed an incident involving the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS), saying emergency response teams and relevant authorities have been deployed to the scene.

In a terse statement by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NRC, Kayode Opeifa, on Monday, June 8, the corporation said it is currently monitoring the situation and working with relevant agencies to provide necessary assistance to affected passengers and ensure effective response operations.

The NRC, however, did not immediately provide details on the cause or scale of the incident, noting that further information will be communicated as investigations progress.

“The Corporation is closely monitoring developments and a detailed statement will be issued as soon as more information becomes available,” it said.