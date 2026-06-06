Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have rescued Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, alive during a late-night rescue operation carried out around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Two suspected kidnappers were neutralised in a gun duel with police operatives, while…...

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have rescued Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, alive during a late-night rescue operation carried out around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Two suspected kidnappers were neutralised in a gun duel with police operatives, while two firearms were recovered from the gang.

The victims, including the younger sister of former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, were abducted around 7:30 a.m. on June 3, 2026, while on their way to drop the children at school.

Police sources disclosed that sustained intelligence tracking and tactical pressure forced the kidnappers into a confrontation with operatives, leading to the successful rescue of the victims.

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Security operatives are currently combing nearby areas for fleeing members of the kidnapping syndicate, some of whom are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.