The family of Adebayo Adelabu, former Minister of Power has confirmed the abduction of his younger sister, Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul, and her twin sons in Ibadan....

The family of Adebayo Adelabu, former Minister of Power has confirmed the abduction of his younger sister, Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul, and her twin sons in Ibadan.

In a statement issued by Adelabu’s Media Aide, Femi Awogboro, the family disclosed that the victims were abducted by armed men in the early hours of Wednesday while Mrs. John-Paul was on her way to drop her children at school.

According to the statement, Mrs. John-Paul, aged 43, and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, were forcefully taken away by the gunmen during the incident.

The family said all relevant security agencies were immediately notified and have since commenced investigations into the matter.

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It added that efforts are ongoing to secure the safe release of the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Adelabu and members of his family described the incident as distressing but expressed confidence in the ability of security agencies to rescue the victims unharmed.

The family also appealed to members of the public to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and allow security agencies to carry out their investigations without interference.

They further called on anyone with useful information that could assist ongoing investigations to make such information available to the appropriate authorities.