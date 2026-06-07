The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the safe rescue of the abducted sister of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and her twin sons, following a high-risk operation in Ibadan, Oyo State....

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the safe rescue of the abducted sister of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and her twin sons, following a high-risk operation in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In an official announcement, police authorities disclosed that Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin boys, Peter and Paul, were freed on Saturday evening, June 6, 2026, during a coordinated mission by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department’s Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT).

The victims had been kidnapped three days earlier, on the morning of June 3, while Mrs. Adegoke was driving her children to school in Ibadan — a development that immediately triggered an intensive manhunt.

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According to the police, the rescue followed sustained intelligence gathering, surveillance, and tactical tracking of the kidnappers’ movements across the area.

Video footage which has now gone viral online showing the final part of the rescue operation further reinforces the Police account.

In the video armed operatives were seen advancing into the suspects hideout an unlit building with a rechargeable solar fan on a table while holding a handcuffed suspect in white singlet.

The abductees were seen with Mrs Adegoke being told by the operatives in a mixture of English and Yoruba that she is safe and that they are policemen.

Her twin Sons were also seen standing beside here barely clad in any clothing with one appearing to be naked.

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She was in a blue attire kneeling and holding on to her sons.

One of the suspects who was hiding in the ceiling was shot at though a broken part and later jumped down holding his thigh, he was in a white knicker.

Police say the operation culminated in a confrontation with the kidnappers. During the exchange, two suspects were fatally shot, while two rifles were recovered at the scene.

The footage also captures the aftermath of the raid, lending credence to claims that the victims were rescued without harm, as officers secured the area and ensured their safe evacuation.

All three victims were successfully rescued unharmed and have since been placed under medical care and psychological support.

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The Inspector-General of Police commended the operatives for their bravery and professionalism, noting that their swift and coordinated response was instrumental in preventing what could have been a tragic outcome.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to track down other members of the kidnapping syndicate who fled during the operation.

The police have appealed to members of the public to provide any useful information that could aid in the arrest of the remaining suspects, reaffirming their commitment to combating violent crime and safeguarding lives across the country.