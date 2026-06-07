Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have rescued 360 abductees from a Boko Haram enclave hidden deep within the Mandara Mountains in southern Borno State, in what military authorities describe as one of the most successful hostage rescue missions in recent times....

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have rescued 360 abductees from a Boko Haram enclave hidden deep within the Mandara Mountains in southern Borno State, in what military authorities describe as one of the most successful hostage rescue missions in recent times.

The victims, mostly women and children abducted from communities around the Ngoshe axis, were freed during a coordinated, intelligence-led operation conducted by Special Forces and troops of Sector One.

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For years, the rugged Mandara Mountains have served as a strategic hideout for insurgents operating along Nigeria’s border communities.

However, acting on weeks of intelligence gathering, surveillance and covert reconnaissance, troops launched a decisive assault on a heavily fortified terrorists enclave within the mountainous terrain.

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According to military authorities, the operation integrated Human Intelligence, Signals Intelligence and aerial surveillance to pinpoint the exact location of the hostages and map insurgent positions ahead of the strike.

Under the cover of darkness, troops advanced from multiple directions, cutting off escape routes and overwhelming the insurgents with speed and precision.

Several fighters reportedly fled into surrounding mountains, while others surrendered during the operation.

In the course of the mission, 360 abductees were successfully rescued and evacuated to safety.

However, authorities confirmed that two infants lost their lives due to exhaustion and the harsh conditions endured during prolonged captivity.

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The rescued victims have since been relocated to secure facilities where they are receiving medical attention and humanitarian support.

The Military High Command commended the troops involved, describing the operation as a major breakthrough in ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and restore peace in the North-East.

Authorities added that follow-up clearance operations are ongoing to track fleeing insurgents and destroy remaining terrorists hideouts across the region.