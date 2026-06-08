The Kano State Government has called for deeper collaboration with the European Union in urban infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, climate action, digital transformation and economic development as part of efforts to accelerate sustainable growth and improve the quality of life of its citizens. The appeal was made by the Deputy…...

The Kano State Government has called for deeper collaboration with the European Union in urban infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, climate action, digital transformation and economic development as part of efforts to accelerate sustainable growth and improve the quality of life of its citizens.

The appeal was made by the Deputy Governor, Murtala Sule Garo, on behalf of the Governor, during the presentation of Kano State’s Urban Development Strategy to European Union Ambassadors and representatives of eight EU member states visiting Kano.

Welcoming the delegation, Garo described the engagement as an opportunity to present Kano’s long-term vision for sustainable urban development and strengthen partnerships capable of transforming the state’s economy.

“As one of Africa’s oldest and fastest-growing commercial hubs, Kano faces both the opportunities and challenges associated with rapid urbanisation,” he said.

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He noted that increasing demand for infrastructure, housing, transportation, sanitation, environmental management and economic opportunities requires innovative and forward-looking solutions.

According to him, Kano State has developed a comprehensive Urban Development Strategy aimed at guiding growth in a coordinated, sustainable and people-centred manner.

“This strategy reflects our commitment to modern urban planning, improved infrastructure delivery, climate resilience, economic competitiveness, digital innovation and enhanced quality of life for all residents,” Garo stated.

The Deputy Governor stressed that the strategy aligns with national development priorities, the Sustainable Development Goals and global best practices in urban governance.

He appealed to the European Union to support Kano State in key sectors including education and skills development, youth employment, agriculture and food security, healthcare, climate adaptation, renewable energy, infrastructure and digital connectivity.

Garo also requested technical support for the review and validation of Kano State’s draft Public Private Partnership policy to strengthen investment opportunities and improve the state’s business environment.

“We believe that stronger cooperation between the European Union and Kano State will contribute to shared prosperity, social stability and sustainable development while fostering stronger ties between our peoples,” he said.

He assured the delegation that the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf remains committed to creating an enabling environment that promotes transparency, accountability and responsible investment.

Speaking on behalf of the European Union delegation, Ambassador Gautier Mignot described Kano as a major development hub in Northern Nigeria and a strategic partner in EU-Nigeria cooperation.

“The fact that we selected Kano for this year’s mission reflects the importance we attach to the state as a key development hub for Northern Nigeria and a strategic partner in our cooperation with Nigeria,” Mignot said.

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The Ambassador, who led envoys and representatives from Italy, Denmark, Spain, France, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Austria and Finland, said the visit was part of the European Union’s annual field mission aimed at strengthening engagement with key regions across Nigeria.

He noted that the European Union and Nigeria recently agreed to further strengthen their partnership during the eighth EU-Nigeria Ministerial Dialogue held in Abuja.

According to him, the partnership is built on shared values including democracy, human rights, the rule of law, social inclusion and economic development.

Expressing optimism about future collaboration, Mignot said: “I believe this visit further demonstrates the depth of our cooperation and the many opportunities that Kano State offers for strengthening our partnership.”

The engagement is expected to pave the way for stronger cooperation between Kano State and the European Union in areas such as sustainable urban development, renewable energy, climate resilience, agriculture, healthcare, education and investment promotion.