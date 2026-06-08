The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have agreed to deepen collaboration aimed at revitalising teacher education and improving the status of the teaching profession in Nigeria. The consensus was reached during a courtesy visit by the National Executive of the NUT, led…...

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have agreed to deepen collaboration aimed at revitalising teacher education and improving the status of the teaching profession in Nigeria.

The consensus was reached during a courtesy visit by the National Executive of the NUT, led by its National President, Audu Titus Amba, to the JAMB headquarters in Bwari, Abuja, where they met with the Registrar of the Board, Is-haq Oloyede.

Speaking at the meeting, Oloyede called on the NUT to intensify advocacy efforts with government and relevant stakeholders to secure better welfare packages, incentives and reward systems for teachers, noting that such measures are critical to restoring dignity and attractiveness to the profession.

He warned that poor conditions of service were contributing to declining enrolment in National Certificate in Education (NCE)-awarding institutions across the country.

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According to him, teacher education remains a key pillar of national development, stressing that sustained efforts are required to strengthen teacher preparation and professional standards in Nigeria’s education sector.

Oloyede also addressed concerns surrounding the Federal Government’s policy exempting candidates seeking admission into education and non-technology agricultural programmes from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), stating that he would not support any initiative that could undermine the prestige of the teaching profession.

He said his interventions over the years have consistently focused on promoting teaching as a competitive and respected career path, adding that he has produced academic papers offering practical solutions to challenges in the sector, which he urged the union to utilise in its advocacy.

In his remarks, Amba reiterated the NUT’s opposition to the exemption policy, arguing that it could weaken educational standards and create the impression that teaching requires lower academic competence.

He expressed concern over what he described as limited stakeholder consultation before the policy was introduced, urging government to prioritise incentives that would attract high-quality candidates into the profession.

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Amba listed such measures to include improved welfare packages, scholarships, enhanced professional development opportunities, mentorship programmes and other incentives for teachers.

He commended Oloyede for his consistent support for teacher education and pledged that the union would incorporate several of the recommendations discussed into its future policy engagements.

The NUT President also reaffirmed the union’s commitment to continued engagement with the National Assembly and relevant authorities to advocate improved working conditions and welfare for teachers nationwide.

Both organisations expressed optimism that sustained collaboration would strengthen teacher education and contribute to broader improvements in Nigeria’s education system.