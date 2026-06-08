Vice President Kashim Shettima has highlighted Lagos as a hub of opportunity, saying the state provides a platform where hard work, resilience and enterprise can enable anyone to succeed regardless of background....

Vice President Kashim Shettima has highlighted Lagos as a hub of opportunity, saying the state provides a platform where hard work, resilience and enterprise can enable anyone to succeed regardless of background.

Speaking on the economic strength of Lagos, Mr Shettima described it as Africa’s largest sub-national economy, driven by a dynamic private sector and a business-friendly environment that continues to attract investors, entrepreneurs and job seekers from across the country and beyond.

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He noted that Lagos has consistently demonstrated the capacity to transform ambition into success, pointing to the experiences of leading Nigerian industrialists such as Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad Rabiu, whose business empires have thrived within the state’s economic ecosystem.

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According to the Vice President, the opportunities available in Lagos are not limited by origin or status, but are open to anyone willing to work hard and take advantage of the enabling environment.

Mr Shettima said Lagos remains a symbol of economic possibility in Nigeria, demonstrating how access to opportunity, combined with determination, can empower individuals to achieve their aspirations.