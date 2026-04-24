The Nigeria Police Force has arrested two notorious wanted suspects linked to a violent “one chance” armed robbery syndicate operating within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). In a Friday statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, the “major breakthrough” arrest was carried out by officers attached…...

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested two notorious wanted suspects linked to a violent “one chance” armed robbery syndicate operating within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a Friday statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, the “major breakthrough” arrest was carried out by officers attached to the Force Intelligence Department Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS),

According to the statement, the suspects include a 22-year-old David Francis and 36-year-old Emmanuel Ibenni, also known as “Markfish”, who were arrested on 8th March 2026 at Sambec Hotel, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, following actionable intelligence.

The statement further disclosed that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are members of a criminal syndicate known for posing as commercial transport operators to lure unsuspecting victims, whom they subsequently rob and assault.

The statement reads, “The syndicate has been linked to multiple incidents involving the abduction and dispossession of victims of large sums of money and valuables, including cash, mobile devices, and other personal effects. In some instances, victims were subjected to severe physical harm, while others were found dead after encounters with the group.”

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The Force PRO added that several victims have come forward to identify the suspects, providing useful information to aid ongoing investigations.

“Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate and bring them to justice,” he noted.

Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to combating violent crimes and ensuring the safety of lives and property.