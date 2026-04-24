The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has urged Nigerians residing in South Africa to exercise caution and comply with official advisories amid rising anti-foreigner unrest across parts of the country. The warning follows an alert issued by the Nigerian Consulate General in Johannesburg, which reported that demonstrations in cities including…...

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has urged Nigerians residing in South Africa to exercise caution and comply with official advisories amid rising anti-foreigner unrest across parts of the country.

The warning follows an alert issued by the Nigerian Consulate General in Johannesburg, which reported that demonstrations in cities including East London, Cape Town, Durban and KwaZulu-Natal have turned violent, resulting in looting, property destruction and injuries.

According to the consulate’s circular (Ref No: CGJHB/AD/209/VOL I) dated April 22, 2026, fresh protests are expected to take place in Gauteng Province between April 27 and 29, with demonstrators seeking to pressure authorities over the presence of foreign nationals.

In response, NiDCOM in a statement by its Head, Media, a public Relations and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, advised Nigerians to avoid confrontation and steer clear of protest areas.

The commission urged citizens to “avoid any confrontation with protesters, refrain from engaging with demonstration groups, and monitor local media outlets for real-time safety information,” while also emphasising the need to remain law-abiding at all times.

Business owners were also cautioned to take preventive steps, particularly during the protest period.

NiDCOM warned that foreign-owned businesses are often targeted during such unrest, advising Nigerian entrepreneurs to shut down operations on Freedom Day, April 27, and consider remaining closed on April 28 and 29.

The commission endorsed the position of the Consul-General in Johannesburg, Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, noting that the consulate remains fully operational and is working with South African security agencies to ensure the safety of Nigerian nationals.

It also disclosed that Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Onoh, is engaging with her South African counterpart over the situation.