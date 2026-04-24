African countries are tightening their grip on the global English-speaking economy, with new data showing a growing concentration of high proficiency levels across the continent, particularly in the south and east. The 2025 English Proficiency Index released by Education First highlights a steady rise in language capability, driven by education…...

African countries are tightening their grip on the global English-speaking economy, with new data showing a growing concentration of high proficiency levels across the continent, particularly in the south and east.

The 2025 English Proficiency Index released by Education First highlights a steady rise in language capability, driven by education policy, trade exposure, and international business engagement.

The report, which analysed over 2.2 million adults across 123 countries using the EF Standard English Test, ranks nations into five tiers, very high, high, moderate, low and very low, based on how effectively citizens use English in real-world settings.

Leading the African pack are South Africa and Zimbabwe, both posting “very high proficiency” scores of 602.

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These rankings place them among the most fluent English-speaking populations globally, with the ability to operate seamlessly in complex professional and academic environments.

A second tier of strong performers includes Kenya, Zambia and Nigeria, all classified under “high proficiency.”

Their performance underscores their growing importance as regional centres for multinational firms, tech ecosystems, and development institutions.

In the middle tier, Ghana and Uganda were ranked “moderate,” indicating solid workplace communication skills but with limitations in more complex language use.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia, Tunisia and Morocco complete Africa’s top 10 with “low proficiency,” reflecting basic but functional English usage.

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The regional dominance of Southern and East Africa, reflects long-standing investments in English-medium education systems and deeper integration into global commerce.

Below are top 10 best English-speaking countries in Africa (EF EPI 2025):

1. South Africa – South Africa ranks first in the continent with a global ranking of 13th and EF EPI score of 602, which places then among countries with very high English proficiency globally.

2. Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe ranks second although it has the same global ranking of 13th as South Africa and an EF EPI score of 602. This report places the two countries as leaders in the continent with English proficiency.

3. Kenya – Kenya comes third with a global ranking of 19th and an EF EPI score of 593. This report places Kenya among countries with high English proficiency globally.

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4. Zambia – Zambia has a global ranking of 27th and an EF EPI score of 573. This report places Zambia among countries with high English proficiency globally.

5. Nigeria – Nigeria often referred as Africa’s giant comes fifth with a global ranking of 29th and an EF EPI score of 568. This places the country among global countries with high English proficiency.

6. Ghana – Ghana comes sixth with a global ranking of 36th and an EF EPI score of 540. This places the country among global countries with moderate English proficiency.

7. Uganda – Uganda comes seventh with a global ranking of 53rd and an EF EPI score of 518. This places the country among global countries with moderate English proficiency.

8. Ethiopia – Ethiopia comes eighth with a global ranking of 65th and an EF EPI score of 499. This places the country among global countries with low English proficiency

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9. Tunisia – Tunisia comes ninth with a global ranking of 66th and an EF EPI score of 498. This places the country among global countries with low English proficiency

10. Morocco – Morocco comes tenth with a global ranking of 68th and an EF EPI score of 492. This places the country among global countries with low English proficiency