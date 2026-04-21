South Africa’s national police commissioner, Fannie Masemola, has been formally charged for alleged failure to properly oversee a controversial health services contract now under criminal investigation. Masemola, 62, appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court over his role in the awarding of a $21 million (£15.5 million) tender to a private…...

South Africa’s national police commissioner, Fannie Masemola, has been formally charged for alleged failure to properly oversee a controversial health services contract now under criminal investigation.

Masemola, 62, appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court over his role in the awarding of a $21 million (£15.5 million) tender to a private firm in 2024 to provide healthcare services to the police.

The contract was later cancelled in May 2025 following mounting concerns.

He faces four counts of violating provisions of the Public Finance Management Act, which outlines the responsibilities of accounting officers in managing public funds.

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Speaking to journalists after his court appearance, Masemola denied any wrongdoing.

“I know that I’m not guilty, I’m not wrong, but the [law] must take its course,” he said after his brief appearance at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

The case centres on a contract awarded to a company linked to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is also facing corruption charges. Authorities allege that several senior police officers colluded in the awarding of the deal.

Although Masemola has not been charged with corruption, he is accused of failing in his oversight duties as accounting officer of the police.

The matter has been adjourned to May 13, when Masemola is expected to appear alongside 16 other accused persons, including senior officers and Matlala.

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The scandal is part of a wider probe into alleged corruption within the police, currently being examined by the Madlanga Commission, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in September 2025.

The inquiry followed allegations by a provincial police chief that organised crime networks had infiltrated high levels of government.

Masemola’s case marks the third time a serving or former national police chief in South Africa has faced criminal investigation, raising fresh concerns about accountability within the force.

Despite not being accused of corruption directly, his prosecution has drawn mixed reactions, with some analysts describing it as a setback for reform efforts within the police.

Masemola, a veteran officer with nearly four decades of service, had previously been regarded as a reform-minded leader following his appointment in 2022.