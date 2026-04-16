President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Romuald Wadagni on his emergence as President-elect of the Republic of Benin following the country’s presidential election held on April 12, 2026. Wadagni, who currently serves as Benin’s Minister of Finance, secured what was described as an overwhelming majority of votes in the poll.…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Romuald Wadagni on his emergence as President-elect of the Republic of Benin following the country’s presidential election held on April 12, 2026.

Wadagni, who currently serves as Benin’s Minister of Finance, secured what was described as an overwhelming majority of votes in the poll.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by the Nigerian President, Tinubu said the outcome of the election reflects the confidence the Beninese people have in Wadagni’s leadership capacity and public service record.

“This reflects the trust the Beninese people have placed in your vision and your distinguished record of service as Minister of Finance,” Tinubu stated.

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The President also commended the government and people of Benin Republic for conducting a peaceful electoral process, describing the transition as a significant moment in the country’s democratic journey.

In the letter addressed to the President-elect, Tinubu wrote: “This transition marks a significant chapter in your nation’s history. I therefore commend the people of Benin for their resilience and commitment to the democratic process and to maintaining peace during the election cycle.”

He further emphasised the longstanding relationship between both countries, noting that Nigeria and Benin Republic share deep historical, cultural, and economic ties.

“Our two nations share a long history of friendship, cultural ties, and cooperation. I therefore look forward to working closely with your administration to strengthen our bilateral relations further, enhance regional security, and promote economic prosperity within the ECOWAS sub-region and the African Union,” he said.

Tinubu also expressed optimism about future collaboration with the incoming administration, wishing Wadagni success as he prepares to assume office.

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“As you prepare to assume the onerous responsibilities of the high office of the Presidency, I wish you great wisdom, fortitude, and success. You can please rest assured of my unstinting support and cooperation in this regard,” the President added.