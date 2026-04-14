Benin’s Finance Minister, Romuald Wadagni, has secured a decisive victory in the country’s presidential election, polling more than 94 per cent of the vote, according to provisional results announced late Monday.

The head of the Benin Independent Electoral Commission, Sacca Lafia, said the figures were based on over 90 per cent of ballots counted, giving Wadagni an unassailable lead. Voter turnout was put at 58.78 per cent.

Opposition candidate Paul Hounkpe of the Cowry Forces for an Emerging Benin party conceded defeat earlier in the evening, offering what he described as “republican congratulations” to the winner and urging unity beyond partisan divides.

Wadagni, widely seen as the preferred successor of outgoing President Patrice Talon, was backed by the ruling coalition.

Talon is stepping down after completing the constitutional limit of two five-year terms.

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The election comes just months after a failed coup attempt that shook the West African nation, with security forces — supported by Nigerian troops — restoring order.

Nearly eight million voters were eligible to participate, though early voting was reported to be slow in parts of the country, including the economic hub of Cotonou.

During the campaign, Hounkpe criticised the government’s economic record, arguing that despite strong GDP growth — estimated at 7.5 per cent in 2024 — many citizens had yet to feel tangible improvements in their living conditions.

Wadagni, however, pledged to expand access to water, strengthen social protection programmes and improve healthcare delivery.

His path to victory was further eased by the absence of a candidate from the main opposition party, the Democrats, which also declined to endorse Hounkpe.

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The party failed to meet the 20 per cent threshold required to secure seats in parliament during the January 2026 legislative elections.

Despite the emphatic mandate, the incoming president faces significant challenges, particularly in the north, where attacks by armed groups linked to Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin continue to pose a threat.

Recent incidents include a deadly assault on a military post that left dozens of soldiers dead, underlining the fragile security situation across the wider Sahel region.

Economically, Benin must also contend with a poverty rate estimated at over 30 per cent, with many citizens arguing that the benefits of sustained growth have yet to reach the wider population.