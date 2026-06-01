The Accord Party in Nasarawa State has dismissed as false and misleading the reported outcome of an alleged affirmation primary that purportedly produced Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim as the party’s presidential candidate....

The Accord Party in Nasarawa State has dismissed as false and misleading the reported outcome of an alleged affirmation primary that purportedly produced Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim as the party’s presidential candidate.

In a statement issued by the state Publicity Secretary, Oshi B. Ebegye, the party said no such primary exercise was conducted in Nasarawa State, describing the widely circulated figures as fabricated and lacking any basis in reality.

https://x.com/i/status/2061169909413851388

Ebegye specifically rejected claims that 47,309 affirmative votes were recorded in the state in favour of Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, noting that the total membership strength of the party in Nasarawa does not exceed 4,000.

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He argued that the figures being reported were therefore inconsistent and raised serious concerns about their credibility.

The party further stated that several states, including Katsina, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Lagos, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, did not participate in any affirmation exercise.

According to the statement, there was no coordinated or officially recognised process across these states to justify the results being circulated.

Ebegye maintained that Olawepo-Hashim did not meet the constitutional requirements to emerge as the party’s presidential candidate, stressing that any claim to that effect should be disregarded.

He urged party members, stakeholders and the general public to ignore the purported results, insisting that only processes conducted in line with the party’s constitution and internal democratic procedures would be recognised as valid.

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The Nasarawa chapter reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, due process and credible internal democracy within the party.