Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the opposition coalition within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as a political structure completely controlled by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. Speaking during his monthly media chat in Abuja on Monday, Wike said he was not surprised by the…...

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the opposition coalition within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as a political structure completely controlled by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking during his monthly media chat in Abuja on Monday, Wike said he was not surprised by the composition of the ADC leadership, insisting that his long-standing relationship with key figures in the coalition gave him insight into how the arrangement was put together.

According to him, the presence of former Senate President David Mark in the party’s structure was enough indication of who was behind the coalition.

“When I saw the setup in ADC and saw David Mark there, I laughed. When you have worked with these people, you know who is who and what they are capable of doing. That set-up was Atiku’s set-up 100 per cent,” Wike said.

The former Rivers State governor argued that the ADC arrangement lacked the capacity to guarantee internal democracy or transparent electoral processes.

“You cannot set a trap for me. We know ourselves as politicians. Who told you that kind of structure would give you transparency? Who told you that kind of structure would give you free and fair elections?” he said.

Wike also took a swipe at former Rivers State governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, saying he was hasty in aligning himself with the coalition.

He suggested that Amaechi and others were persuaded to join the platform by critics of President Bola Tinubu’s administration who sought to boost the coalition’s credibility.

“I think Amaechi, my brother made a mistake. He was too much in a hurry. He was carried away by people shouting that this government is not doing well. They used that to lure people in and give themselves credibility,” he added.