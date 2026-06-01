President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in Oyo State and directed the deployment of a specialised security team to strengthen efforts aimed at rescuing pupils and teachers abducted from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area. The President also indicated his willingness to consider…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in Oyo State and directed the deployment of a specialised security team to strengthen efforts aimed at rescuing pupils and teachers abducted from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area.

The President also indicated his willingness to consider requests from residents for the establishment of a military base in the area as part of broader measures to tackle insecurity and prevent future attacks.

The assurances were delivered on Sunday by a high-level Federal Government delegation that visited Esiele and Yawota communities, where gunmen abducted pupils and teachers from Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School on May 15.

Leading the delegation, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to securing the release of all those still in captivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the delegation, the newly approved forest guards will be recruited in partnership with the Oyo State Government to enhance security surveillance across forest areas often used as hideouts by criminal groups.

The delegation also assured residents that their request for a military installation in the affected communities would be presented to President Tinubu for consideration.

As part of the response to the abductions, the President has ordered a specialised security unit equipped with advanced rescue capabilities to intensify ongoing operations aimed at bringing the victims home safely.

The delegation included the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu; Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd); and the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare.

Below are things you should know about the approved forest guards:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Who are Forest Guards? – Forest guards are uniformed security personnel trained to protect forested areas from criminals, terrorists, and illegal activities.

2. In Nigeria, they are part of President Tinubu’s Presidential Forest Guards Initiative launched in May 2025.

3. Recent Trigger eEvent – Abduction of pupils and teachers from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15, 2026

4. Affected Schools – Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery & Primary School, and L.A. Primary School in Esiele and Yawota communities

5. Purpose – Strengthen security in forested areas, rescue abducted pupils and teachers, and prevent future kidnappings