The Kwara State Police Command has launched a full-scale manhunt for suspects involved in deadly reprisal attacks, mob violence and arson that rocked Ilesha Baruba in Baruten Local Government Area of the state on May 30, 2026. The Command strongly condemned the incident, describing the violence, which included extra-judicial killings…...

The Kwara State Police Command has launched a full-scale manhunt for suspects involved in deadly reprisal attacks, mob violence and arson that rocked Ilesha Baruba in Baruten Local Government Area of the state on May 30, 2026.

The Command strongly condemned the incident, describing the violence, which included extra-judicial killings and the burning of property, as criminal and a direct attack on the rule of law.

According to preliminary investigations, the crisis began following a violent altercation between an unidentified Fulani man and an Islamic scholar, Alhaji Mohammed Ilyasu, during which both men sustained severe machete injuries.

This was contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Sunday.

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According to the statement, both victims were rushed to hospital for treatment, but Ilyasu was confirmed dead on arrival, while the assailant also died while receiving medical care.

The situation reportedly escalated when some irate youths stormed the hospital, removed the corpse of the deceased assailant and set it ablaze.

The mob was also alleged to have attacked another passer-by in the area, setting him on fire, while also razing about ten houses belonging to members of the Fulani community, including the residence of the Ardo Fulani, Alhaji Hassan.

Following the incident, a combined team of police and military personnel was deployed to the area, restoring calm and preventing further escalation of violence. Security has since been reinforced in the community, with the situation placed under close monitoring.

The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Ojo Adekimi, condemned the incident in strong terms, describing the actions of the mob as barbaric and unacceptable.

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He stressed that no individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands, regardless of the circumstances surrounding any incident.

Meanwhile, the police command has intensified investigations and launched a manhunt for all those involved in the attacks, arson and killings, assuring that perpetrators will be arrested and prosecuted.

The Commissioner also urged residents of the area to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding, warning against further actions capable of escalating tensions or triggering ethnic reprisals.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring that justice is served without bias.