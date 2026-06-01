The Ibeju-Lekki Local Government has assured residents of enhanced security surveillance following reports of the arrival of certain groups in parts of the communities, urging calm and vigilance while security agencies continue monitoring the situation. In a public security advisory issued on Monday, the council said it had received concerns…...

The Ibeju-Lekki Local Government has assured residents of enhanced security surveillance following reports of the arrival of certain groups in parts of the communities, urging calm and vigilance while security agencies continue monitoring the situation.

In a public security advisory issued on Monday, the council said it had received concerns from residents over the movement of unidentified groups within some areas of the local government.

The Executive Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Abdullahi Sesan Olowa, said the administration immediately engaged relevant security agencies upon receiving the reports.

According to him, security authorities at both state and local levels are already aware of the situation and are actively monitoring developments to ensure continued peace and stability.

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“As an administration that places the safety and security of our people above all else, we have taken these concerns seriously and immediately engaged the relevant security agencies. I am pleased to inform residents that security authorities at both the state and local levels are fully aware of the situation and are actively monitoring developments. Necessary intelligence and security measures are being implemented to ensure the continued peace and stability of our communities,” the statement read.

The council urged residents to remain alert and promptly report any suspicious movements or activities to appropriate security channels, noting that community vigilance remains critical in addressing security challenges.

However, it cautioned against any form of self-help or unlawful action, warning that no individual or group should be harassed or profiled over unverified suspicions.

“However, I strongly advise against taking the law into your own hands. No individual or group should be subjected to harassment, intimidation, profiling, or any form of unlawful treatment. Security matters are best handled by the appropriate authorities, who have the legal mandate and capacity to do so,” it added.

The council further appealed for calm, urging residents to continue their daily activities and uphold peace and lawful conduct across the area.

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“I urge everyone to remain calm, go about their lawful activities, and continue to uphold the values of peace, tolerance, and lawful conduct that define Ibeju Lekki,” the statement said.

The chairman reassured residents that the local government remains fully committed to ensuring safety and working closely with security agencies to maintain order.

“Together, we will continue to keep Ibeju Lekki safe, peaceful, and secure for all,” he added.