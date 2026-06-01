The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of over 25 persons following an attack by gunmen in Ayegunle Bunu, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of the state....

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of over 25 persons following an attack by gunmen in Ayegunle Bunu, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

Sources said two residents of the community—a man and a woman—were among those abducted by the attackers. The remaining victims were reportedly passengers travelling in a commercial bus intercepted by the gunmen while passing through the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankarofi, confirmed the incident while addressing journalists on the sidelines of the Passing-Out Parade of 565 newly trained police constables at the Command Headquarters in Lokoja.

According to preliminary reports, the attack occurred in the early hours of Monday, June 1, 2026. One person was reportedly killed during the incident, while another sustained injuries.

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CP Kankarofi said security agencies have since launched efforts to rescue the abducted victims and apprehend those responsible for the attack, with investigations ongoing.