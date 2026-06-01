Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing what he described as serious irregularities in the party’s recently concluded primary elections. In a statement issued on Monday, Lawal accused the ADC leadership of conducting primary elections that were allegedly…...

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing what he described as serious irregularities in the party’s recently concluded primary elections.

In a statement issued on Monday, Lawal accused the ADC leadership of conducting primary elections that were allegedly manipulated in favour of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and his political allies ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ADC recently wrapped up its nationwide direct primaries for governorship, National Assembly and state House of Assembly positions. The party also conducted its presidential primary, which was contested by Atiku Abubakar, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen and former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Atiku emerged victorious with 1,846,370 votes, defeating Amaechi, who secured 504,117 votes, while Hayatu-Deen received 177,120 votes.

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Following the exercise, both Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen rejected the outcome and stayed away from the official declaration of the presidential primary results in Abuja.

Lawal, who is from the same state as Atiku, Adamawa, alleged that the manipulation extended beyond the presidential contest and affected elections at multiple levels within the party.

“I sense a conspiracy of silence of which I want no part. Most members of the party are behaving as if this is the normal thing to do,” he said.

He further alleged that even in areas where voting took place, outcomes were altered afterward.

“Even where they allowed some semblance of election to hold, the winners were simply replaced with members of his syndicate. In the real sense, it was a disgraceful charade.”

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The former SGF stated that he could not remain in a party he believes is preparing to replicate such practices in future elections. According to him, supporting Atiku’s presidential ambition would amount to “giving Tinubu an automatic ticket to a second term”.

Lawal also questioned Atiku’s capacity to lead the country, expressing the view that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would ultimately perform better in office than the former vice-president.