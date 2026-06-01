The Jigawa State Government has suspended four political aides linked to alleged anti-party activities, deepening an ongoing disciplinary action that has already affected a serving member of the House of Representatives and several APC officials in the state. Governor Umar Namadi approved the indefinite suspension of one Senior Special Assistant…...

The Jigawa State Government has suspended four political aides linked to alleged anti-party activities, deepening an ongoing disciplinary action that has already affected a serving member of the House of Representatives and several APC officials in the state.

Governor Umar Namadi approved the indefinite suspension of one Senior Special Assistant and three Special Assistants with immediate effect.

The decision is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim.

The affected aides are Abbas Makama, Senior Special Assistant on Flood Control; Salisu Muhammad, also known as Rosy Auyo, Special Assistant on Entrepreneurship; Ibrahim Yunusa, Special Assistant on Basic Education Monitoring; and Umar Abdulkadir, popularly known as Alhaji Bullet Auyo, Special Assistant on Cluster Farming.

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The latest action comes barely a day after the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Jigawa State suspended a serving member of the House of Representatives, a local government vice chairman, and several party officials over alleged anti-party activities.

Speaking on the development, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Bashir Kundi, said the suspension of the four aides is connected to the same allegations that led to the earlier disciplinary measures.

According to him, the affected individuals are accused of engaging in actions considered harmful to the unity, stability, and progress of the ruling party.

The party says the allegations are linked to events that reportedly took place on May 26, 2026, in Auyo Local Government Area. The incident is said to involve political disagreements following the outcome of internal party processes ahead of future elections.

Kundi says the suspension remains in force pending the outcome of investigations by the APC State Disciplinary Committee.

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The development highlights the growing importance political parties place on internal discipline and party cohesion as preparations for future electoral contests gather momentum across the country.